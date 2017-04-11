Chris Corsano is a drummer from New England, United States. He often performs in an improvisation duo with saxophonist Paul Flaherty. He has also recorded material with artists such as Evan Parker, Dredd Foole, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Six Organs of Admittance, Kim Gordon, Thurston Moore, Matt Valentine, Nels Cline, Vibracathedral Orchestra, Cold Bleak Heat, Jim O'Rourke, Jandek, Michael Flower, Bill Orcutt, and C. Spencer Yeh as well releasing numerous solo recordings.

Corsano has been a touring musician with Björk, having featured on her 2007 studio album Volta. He is also a member of the psychedelic rock trio Rangda, with Sir Richard Bishop and Ben Chasny. He received a Foundation for Contemporary Arts Grants to Artists award (2017).

He's also playing in dimension X with Massimo Pupillo (bass / Zu member) and David Chalmin (guitar)