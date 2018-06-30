AzimuthA Jazz Group, Produced By ECM,. Formed 1977. Disbanded 2000
Azimuth was a British jazz trio, active from 1977 to 2000. The ensemble was composed of trumpeter Kenny Wheeler, vocalist Norma Winstone and Winstone's husband, pianist John Taylor. Their first release under this name was a 1977 album issued on ECM Records; two further albums quickly followed, with later albums coming in 1985 and 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
