Garry Walker (born 1974) is a Scottish conductor.

Garry Walker is the conductor of the Edinburgh Youth Orchestra, principal guest conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO), permanent guest conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), and principal conductor of Paragon Ensemble.

When he was twenty-five years old, Walker was the winner of the Leeds Conductors Competition. Prior to conducting, he was a cellist.

Walker was born in Edinburgh, Scotland. He received his secondary school education at St Mary's Music School. In 1995, he graduated from the Royal Northern College of Music and Manchester University.

Walker enjoys climbing mountains. He completed his goal to climb all 284 Munros.