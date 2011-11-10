Bernard HofferBorn 14 October 1934
Bernard Hoffer (born October 14, 1934) is a Swiss-born American composer and conductor. He is best known for his work on American cartoons such as Thundercats and Silverhawks. He worked on several of Rankin/Bass' television series and specials. The music he developed for The MacNeil-Lehrer Report, still used on The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, was nominated for an Emmy Award, and he has won six Clio Awards for his work on commercials. He has also conducted several musical shows, such as the ballets A Boston Cinderella! and Ma Goose.
