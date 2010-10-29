ParlovrFormed 2006
Parlovr Biography (Wikipedia)
Parlovr (pronounced either "parlour" or "parlover") is a Canadian indie rock band. Based in Montreal, Quebec, the band consists of vocalist and keyboardist Alex Cooper, vocalist and guitarist Louis David Jackson and drummer Jeremy McCuish.
