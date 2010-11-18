R.O.C are a British electronica group, founded in 1990 by Fred Browning and Patrick Nicholson in London, England. Karen Sheridan joined the band in 1993. R.O.C have released three albums (on the Virgin, Setanta and 12 Apostles labels) and 15 singles/EPs. Producer Danton Supple (Coldplay/Patti Smith) joined in 2017.