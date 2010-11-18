R.O.C.UK band. Formed 1983
R.O.C.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3c46fee-059f-44a3-a91f-1b2664400856
R.O.C. Biography (Wikipedia)
R.O.C are a British electronica group, founded in 1990 by Fred Browning and Patrick Nicholson in London, England. Karen Sheridan joined the band in 1993. R.O.C have released three albums (on the Virgin, Setanta and 12 Apostles labels) and 15 singles/EPs. Producer Danton Supple (Coldplay/Patti Smith) joined in 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
R.O.C. Tracks
Sort by
Desert Wind
R.O.C.
Desert Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Desert Wind
Last played on
R.O.C. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist