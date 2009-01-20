Arise and RuinFormed 2005. Disbanded 2010
Arise and Ruin
2005
Arise and Ruin Biography (Wikipedia)
Arise and Ruin was a Canadian metalcore band from Guelph, Ontario, currently signed to Victory Records.
Arise and Ruin Tracks
Doom Sentence
