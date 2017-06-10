Lisa GasteenOperatic soprano. Born 13 November 1957
Lisa Gasteen
1957-11-13
Lisa Gasteen Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa Kinkead Gasteen AO (born 13 November 1957), is an internationally acclaimed Australian operatic soprano, renowned for her performances of the works of Wagner. She won the Cardiff Singer of the World competition in 1991. She did not perform between 2008 and 2011, due to neuro-muscular spasms in her neck.
Lisa Gasteen Tracks
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.4; Schmerzen
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.4; Schmerzen
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.4; Schmerzen
Last played on
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.3; Im Treibhaus
Richard Wagner
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.3; Im Treibhaus
Wesendonck-Lieder, No.3; Im Treibhaus
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e66mbp
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-18T19:50:20
18
Jul
2005
