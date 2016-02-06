Siegfried KöhlerConductor/composer. Born 30 July 1923. Died 12 September 2017
Siegfried Köhler (30 July 1923 – 12 September 2017) was a German conductor and composer of classical music. He worked as general music director of opera houses such as Hessisches Staatstheater Wiesbaden and the Royal Swedish Opera. Köhler conducted premieres of works by Hans Werner Henze and Volker David Kirchner, among others, and revived rarely performed operas. He also composed music for the stage and taught at universities of music in Cologne and Saarbrücken.
