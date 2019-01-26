Betsy WolfeBorn 1 June 1982
Betsy Wolfe
1982-06-01
Betsy Wolfe Biography (Wikipedia)
Betsy Wolfe (born Elizabeth Marie Wolfe; June 1, 1982) is an American actress and singer.
She is known for her work on Broadway as Cordelia in Falsettos, Jenna Hunterson in Waitress and Rosa Bud in The Mystery of Edwin Drood, as well as for her Off-Broadway appearance as Cathy Hiatt in The Last Five Years.
Betsy Wolfe Tracks
Sort by
I Can Do Better Than That
Betsy Wolfe
I Can Do Better Than That
I Can Do Better Than That
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Jason Robert Brown
London Palladium
2018-04-11T02:13:08
11
Apr
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Jason Robert Brown
London Palladium
