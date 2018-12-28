Mic TyUK MC
Mic Ty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3bc355f-6e78-4352-82e0-3550caca81b2
Mic Ty Tracks
Sort by
From Young
Mic Ty
From Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
From Young
Last played on
Good Though?
Mic Ty
Good Though?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Though?
Last played on
Heavyweight
Mic Ty
Heavyweight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heavyweight
Last played on
The Man
Mic Ty
The Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man
Last played on
Oh Please (Remix) (feat. Coco, Mic Ty, Shemzy, Blay, Lioness & Tempa)
Jammz
Oh Please (Remix) (feat. Coco, Mic Ty, Shemzy, Blay, Lioness & Tempa)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q8jb4.jpglink
Oh Please (Remix) (feat. Coco, Mic Ty, Shemzy, Blay, Lioness & Tempa)
Last played on
Nah Blud (feat. Capo Lee, Mic Ty & Jammz)
DaVinche
Nah Blud (feat. Capo Lee, Mic Ty & Jammz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fglnj.jpglink
Nah Blud (feat. Capo Lee, Mic Ty & Jammz)
Last played on
Most Active (feat. Kozzie, Mez, Kruze, Mic Ty, Fuda Guy, Manchester Hypes, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
Blacks
Most Active (feat. Kozzie, Mez, Kruze, Mic Ty, Fuda Guy, Manchester Hypes, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1r8.jpglink
Most Active (feat. Kozzie, Mez, Kruze, Mic Ty, Fuda Guy, Manchester Hypes, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
Last played on
Most Active (Allstar Remix) (feat. Kozzie, Mic Ty, Fuda Guy, Machester Hype, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
Blacks
Most Active (Allstar Remix) (feat. Kozzie, Mic Ty, Fuda Guy, Machester Hype, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1r8.jpglink
Most Active (Allstar Remix) (feat. Kozzie, Mic Ty, Fuda Guy, Machester Hype, J Bomma B & Slickman party)
Last played on
Eskimo (Radio 1Xtra Next Generation Session, 9th July 2015)
Jammz
Eskimo (Radio 1Xtra Next Generation Session, 9th July 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cvq5.jpglink
Eskimo (Radio 1Xtra Next Generation Session, 9th July 2015)
Last played on
East Manna Man (feat. Mr Eklipse, Mic Ty & Rayf)
KwolleM
East Manna Man (feat. Mr Eklipse, Mic Ty & Rayf)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East Manna Man (feat. Mr Eklipse, Mic Ty & Rayf)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Jumping About
Mic Ty
Jumping About
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jumping About
Last played on
Fire Remix Freestyle
Jammz
Fire Remix Freestyle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036cvq5.jpglink
Fire Remix Freestyle
Last played on
Knewham
Mic Ty
Knewham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knewham
Last played on
Why Not? Freestyle
Mic Ty
Why Not? Freestyle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3vj7.jpglink
Why Not? Freestyle
Last played on
Freestyle
Mic Ty
Freestyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freestyle
Last played on
Playlists featuring Mic Ty
Back to artist