María Fernanda Blázquez Gil (born July 21, 1973), known artistically as Fey, is a Latin Grammy Award-nominated Mexican singer, songwriter, designer, dancer, record producer, director and actress. She has released seven studio albums and done one international tour and a short tour to promote her third studio album. She rose to fame with her self-titled debut album, Fey, released in 1995, which was followed by Tierna La Noche, and El Color De Los Sueños. All three studio albums were produced by José Ramón Florez. Tierna La Noche reached #10 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.