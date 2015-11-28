FeyMexican singer. Born 21 July 1973
Fey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3bc168f-24f6-4c46-b901-2c491c0a7abf
Fey Biography (Wikipedia)
María Fernanda Blázquez Gil (born July 21, 1973), known artistically as Fey, is a Latin Grammy Award-nominated Mexican singer, songwriter, designer, dancer, record producer, director and actress. She has released seven studio albums and done one international tour and a short tour to promote her third studio album. She rose to fame with her self-titled debut album, Fey, released in 1995, which was followed by Tierna La Noche, and El Color De Los Sueños. All three studio albums were produced by José Ramón Florez. Tierna La Noche reached #10 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fey Tracks
Sort by
Glassy Eyed
Fey
Glassy Eyed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glassy Eyed
Last played on
Fey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist