Stephanie D’AbruzzoBorn 7 December 1971
Stephanie D’Abruzzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3b97ee5-d13d-4bbd-abf4-2260f452827d
Stephanie D’Abruzzo Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Ann D'Abruzzo Shemin (born December 7, 1971) is an American voice actress, singer, and puppeteer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephanie D’Abruzzo Tracks
Sort by
There's A Fine Fine Line
Stephanie D’Abruzzo
There's A Fine Fine Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Fine Fine Line
Last played on
Fantasies Come True
John Tartaglia, Stephanie D’Abruzzo & Rick Lyon
Fantasies Come True
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasies Come True
Last played on
Stephanie D’Abruzzo Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist