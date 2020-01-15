Elizabeth StirlingBorn 26 February 1819. Died 25 March 1895
Elizabeth Stirling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1819-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3b672d0-5193-4821-9791-739723a70d0b
Elizabeth Stirling Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Stirling a.k.a. Elizabeth Bridge (26 February 1819 – 25 March 1895) was an English organist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elizabeth Stirling Tracks
Sort by
Chorale Fantasy and Fugue on 'Hanover'
Elizabeth Stirling
Chorale Fantasy and Fugue on 'Hanover'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chorale Fantasy and Fugue on 'Hanover'
Last played on
Back to artist