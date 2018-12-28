The Teenagers50's swing band, backed up Frankie Lymon. Formed 1955. Disbanded 27 February 1968
The Teenagers
1955
The Teenagers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Teenagers are an American-Puerto Rican doo wop group, most noted for being one of rock music's earliest successes, presented to international audiences by DJ Alan Freed. The group, which made its most popular recordings with young Frankie Lymon as lead singer, is also noted for being rock's first all-teenaged act.
Why Do Fools Fall In Love
The Teenagers
Why Do Fools Fall In Love
I'm Not A Juvenile Delinquent
The Teenagers
I'm Not A Juvenile Delinquent
Goody Good Girl
The Teenagers
Goody Good Girl
Goody Good Girl
Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Frankie Lymon
Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Baby Baby
Frankie Lymon
Baby Baby
Baby Baby
Baby Baby
The Teenagers
Baby Baby
Baby Baby
Goody Goody
The Teenagers
Goody Goody
Goody Goody
Mama don`t allow it
The Teenagers
Mama don`t allow it
Mama don`t allow it
It Would Be So Nice
The Teenagers
It Would Be So Nice
It Would Be So Nice
