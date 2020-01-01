Shahyar Ghanbari (Persian: شهیار قنبری‎ also spelled wrongly as Shahryar Ghanbari شهریار قنبری, born 28 July 1950 in Tehran) is an Iranian poet, writer, lyricist, songwriter, and singer of Persian pop music. He is also a film director & radio-TV producer .

Shahyar is the son of Hamid Ghanbari, an Iranian actor, dubber and singer. He writes and sings in Persian, English and French. His songs typically feature love, solitude, and nostalgia.[citation needed] He currently lives in the United States.