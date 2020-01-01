Shahyar GhanbariIranian Poet. Born 28 July 1950
Shahyar Ghanbari
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3b4d7c1-72c7-4679-9696-5b3ef95852cc
Shahyar Ghanbari Biography (Wikipedia)
Shahyar Ghanbari (Persian: شهیار قنبری also spelled wrongly as Shahryar Ghanbari شهریار قنبری, born 28 July 1950 in Tehran) is an Iranian poet, writer, lyricist, songwriter, and singer of Persian pop music. He is also a film director & radio-TV producer .
Shahyar is the son of Hamid Ghanbari, an Iranian actor, dubber and singer. He writes and sings in Persian, English and French. His songs typically feature love, solitude, and nostalgia.[citation needed] He currently lives in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shahyar Ghanbari Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist