Amy PearsonBorn 19 July 1985
Amy Pearson
1985-07-19
Amy Pearson Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Elizabeth Pearson (born 19 July 1985) is an English singer-songwriter. Her debut album, "Who I Am", was released April 2008.
Amy Pearson Tracks
Thinking Bout You (feat. Amy Pearson)
Selekio
Thinking Bout You (feat. Amy Pearson)
Thinking Bout You (feat. Amy Pearson)
Don't Let Go (feat. Amy Pearson)
The Prototypes
Don't Let Go (feat. Amy Pearson)
Don't Let Go (feat. Amy Pearson)
