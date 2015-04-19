Walter Chalmers SmithHymnist, poet and minister. Born 12 December 1824. Died 19 September 1908
Walter Chalmers Smith
1824-12-12
Walter Chalmers Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Rev Walter Chalmers Smith DD LLD (5 December 1824 – 19 September 1908), was a hymnist, poet and minister of the Free Church of Scotland, chiefly remembered for his hymn "Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise". In 1893 he served as Moderator of the General Assembly for the Free Church of Scotland.
Walter Chalmers Smith Tracks
Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise
Immortal, Invisible, God Only Wise
