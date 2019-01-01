Alan Weiss (born 1950 in New York City) is an American musician. His first instrument was classical guitar, which he studied with Andrés Segovia. When he was ten years old he changed definitely to the piano, studying with David Saperton. In 1978, Alan Weiss participated in the International Queen Elisabeth music competition, where he was the choice of the public and received 4th prize.

After this, he embarked on an international career, giving concerts in Europe, the United States and the Far East. He played and recorded chamber music with Rudolf Firkusny, Martha Argerich, Mischa Maisky, Ivry Gitlis, Pina Carmirelli, Elmar Oliveira, Thomas Zehetmair and Chantal Juillet. Weiss teaches at the Lemmensinstituut in Leuven, Belgium, and at the Utrecht Conservatory. His students have included Edna Stern and Sergio Tiempo.[citation needed]