Born 18 June 1995
Tash Sultana
1995-06-18
Tash Sultana Biography (Wikipedia)
Tash Sultana (born 15 June 1995) is an Australian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, described as a "one-person band". Sultana's 2016 single "Jungle" was voted into third place in the Triple J Hottest 100, 2016; Sultana also had three songs voted into the Triple J Hottest 100, 2017.
Sultana grew up in Melbourne, and has been playing guitar from the age of three, beginning a career in music through busking. An active musician on Bandcamp since 2013, Sultana’s recordings were viewed millions of times on YouTube in 2016. Sultana's EP, Notion, was released on 23 September 2016, followed by a sold-out world tour in early 2017.
Tash Sultana Tracks
Salvation



Cigarettes



Jungle (Radio Edit)



Mystik



Notion



Murder To The Mind



Upcoming Events
28
Jun
2019
Tash Sultana
Alexandra Palace, London, UK
