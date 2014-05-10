Tinkara KovačBorn 3 September 1978
Tinkara Kovač
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01wmspx.jpg
1978-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3ac298c-253a-4300-bfae-a83e68d56c7d
Tinkara Kovač Biography (Wikipedia)
Tinkara Kovač (born 3 September 1978) is a Slovenian singer and musician. She represented her country in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tinkara Kovač Tracks
Sort by
Round and round
Tinkara Kovač
Round and round
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01y9sjm.jpglink
Round and round
Last played on
Tinkara Kovač Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist