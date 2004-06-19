Samira SaidBorn 10 January 1956
Samira Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfl8.jpg
1956-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3a933d1-70b0-4905-a9a2-54a267b0f534
Samira Said Biography (Wikipedia)
Samira Said (Arabic: سميرة سعيد, born Samira Bensaïd (سميرة بسعيد) on 10 January 1958) is a Moroccan-Egyptian Arabic pop singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samira Said Tracks
Sort by
La Binna Hilm
Samira Said
La Binna Hilm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfl8.jpglink
La Binna Hilm
Last played on
Qal gain baad youmein
Samira Said
Qal gain baad youmein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfl8.jpglink
Qal gain baad youmein
Last played on
Samira Said Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist