Andy McMaster
Born 27 July 1941
Andrew "Andy" McMaster (born 27 July 1941) is a Scottish songwriter, best known for writing the lyrics and music of hit songs "Airport" and "Forget About You" by The Motors and co-writing, with Nick Garvey, "Dancing the Night Away", which reached numbers 4, 13 and 42 respectively, in the UK charts between 1977 and 1978. The Motors single, "Tenement Steps", was also written by McMaster and peaked at number 17 in the Netherlands chart, in August 1980. He also wrote works that were recorded and released by Anita Harris, Alex Harvey, Ducks Deluxe, and James Dewar.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andy McMaster Tracks
Impossible Is Nothing
Impossible Is Nothing
Impossible Is Nothing
Agenda 21
Agenda 21
Agenda 21
Catalan
Catalan
Catalan
Hook
Hook
Hook
