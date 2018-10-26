Andrew "Andy" McMaster (born 27 July 1941) is a Scottish songwriter, best known for writing the lyrics and music of hit songs "Airport" and "Forget About You" by The Motors and co-writing, with Nick Garvey, "Dancing the Night Away", which reached numbers 4, 13 and 42 respectively, in the UK charts between 1977 and 1978. The Motors single, "Tenement Steps", was also written by McMaster and peaked at number 17 in the Netherlands chart, in August 1980. He also wrote works that were recorded and released by Anita Harris, Alex Harvey, Ducks Deluxe, and James Dewar.