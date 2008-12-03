Ando DromFormed 1984
Ando Drom
1984
Ando Drom are a Roma (i.e. "Gypsy") music ensemble from Hungary, founded in 1984. "Ando drom" means "on the road" in the Romany language.
They have devoted themselves to the preservation and continued evolution of the traditional music of their culture. Their musical director is multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Jeno Zsigó and Mónika Juhász Miczura ("Mitsou") has sung with them for many years. They have also featured guest musicians from the French group Bratsch and the cimbalom virtuoso Kálmán Balogh. They were twice winners of the Hungarian Nivo prize.
