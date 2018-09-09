Sharon Brown is an American singer-songwriter and musician who was born in Harlem, New York, US. She is the niece of songwriter Phil Medley, who co-wrote the song "Twist and Shout". She is also the daughter of drummer William Brown, who played with musicians such as The Isley Brothers and Cannonball Adderley.

Brown co-wrote and sang backup vocals on the 1976 release of CBS Rock Band "Blood Sweat & Tears" Mirror's Image " LP song titled "Love Looks Good On You" former lead vocalist for "Rare Earth" Jerry La Croix. In addition to starting her own music publishing company, Tshaym music publishing company BMI, she has also worked with acts such as Ronnie Dyson from the Broadway hit play Hair singing "Aquarius". Sharon Brown also acted as musical coordinator and songwriter worked alongside Todd Rundgren.

She and her band mate keyboardist Ronnie Bishop wrote a song called "The Family Tree" in 1975, which was recorded by Al Chilsom, Gart Alexander and Sharon Brown in Los Angeles in 1976. Sharon Brown left LA and returned to the East Coast only to find years later her song "Family Tree" had become a huge underground hit. It was licensed once by Sharon Brown and OST Recording based in the UK to release "Family Tree" around the world, that, despite receiving club play in both the US and the UK, has never been officially received or in FM radio rotation. She had a hit single on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart in 1982 with the song "I Specialize in Love", which was written by Lotti Golden and Richard Scher. This song spent three weeks at #2 on the Club Play chart, crossed over to R&B Dance Music Charts and became the number one club song requested around the world and has stood the test of time, released in 1994 and in 2002, and again in 2011, her only solo song to reach this survey. "I Specialize in Love" was later covered by the group Exposé in the 1990s. Other songs recorded by Brown in the early to mid-1980s include "Love Don't Hurt People", "Programmed...