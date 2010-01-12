Craig BickhardtBorn 1954
Craig Bickhardt
1954
Craig Bickhardt Biography (Wikipedia)
Craig Bickhardt (born 1954) is an American country music singer and songwriter. His musical career includes co-writing credits for The Judds, Steve Wariner, Kathy Mattea and others. He was also a member of S-K-B, formerly S-K-O, after Paul Overstreet exited the band. He has released three studio albums of his own.
Brother to the Wind
Craig Bickhardt
Brother to the Wind
Brother to the Wind
Where in the World
Craig Bickhardt
Where in the World
Where in the World
