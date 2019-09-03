3rd PartyDance-pop, Eurodance group. Formed 1997. Disbanded 1997
3rd Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3a3c85b-d15c-461d-bc3c-ed869f25e7e7
3rd Party Biography (Wikipedia)
3rd Party was a three-member dance-pop group that released one album in 1997. They are best known for their Billboard Hot 100 charting dance hits "Can U Feel It" and "Love Is Alive".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
3rd Party Tracks
Sort by
Waiting For Tonight
3rd Party
Waiting For Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting For Tonight
Last played on
3rd Party Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist