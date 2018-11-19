The AdventUK techno duo, later just Cisco Ferreira. Formed 1993
The Advent
1993
The Advent Biography (Wikipedia)
The Advent is a British electronic music act. It was founded in 1993 by Cisco Ferreira and Colin McBean. Soon after leaving school, Ferreira began working as an engineer at Jack Trax Records, a job which enabled him to glimpse first-hand the work of such artists as Derrick May and Marshall Jefferson. He began recording in 1988 with C.J. Bolland as Space Opera (eventually releasing four singles for R&S Records) and also recorded the first single for Fragile ("Why Don't You Answer" as himself) before meeting McBean, a top DJ who had worked with Keith Franklin of Bang the Party as the DJ team KCC.
The Advent Tracks
Dorian Blue
The Advent
Dorian Blue
Dorian Blue
Last played on
High Horse
The Advent
High Horse
High Horse
Last played on
In Time (The Brooklyn Edit)
The Advent
In Time (The Brooklyn Edit)
In Time (The Brooklyn Edit)
Last played on
Eye's of Envy (Loose Club Edition)
The Advent
Eye's of Envy (Loose Club Edition)
Eye's of Envy (Loose Club Edition)
Performer
Last played on
Un Named
The Advent
Un Named
Un Named
Last played on
Untitled
The Advent
Untitled
Untitled
Last played on
Kombination True
The Advent
Kombination True
Kombination True
Last played on
Work Dat
The Advent
Work Dat
Work Dat
Last played on
