NDR ChorFormed 1 May 1946
NDR Chor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-05-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3a1e4c2-0beb-4c63-bbb2-e8d69afbad61
NDR Chor Biography (Wikipedia)
The NDR Chor (North German Radio Choir) is the choir of the German broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), based in Hamburg. It was founded in 1946, with Max Thurn as the first director of then 55 singers. The group has participated in premieres of contemporary music, such as the posthumous concert premiere of Schoenberg's opera Moses und Aron. It is also known for a capella music, introduced by Helmut Franz such as a recording of all such works by Johannes Brahms. The current artistic director is Philipp Ahmann, who has held the position from 2008. NDR Chor, now a group of 28 singers, is one of the leading professional chamber choirs in Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NDR Chor Tracks
Sort by
The Storm, H XXIVa 8
Joseph Haydn
The Storm, H XXIVa 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
The Storm, H XXIVa 8
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No.2 'Lobgesang': x. Final Chorus
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No.2 'Lobgesang': x. Final Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Symphony No.2 'Lobgesang': x. Final Chorus
Last played on
Carmina Burana, Part 1: Chramer gip die varwe mir; Reie
Carl Orff
Carmina Burana, Part 1: Chramer gip die varwe mir; Reie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14c.jpglink
Carmina Burana, Part 1: Chramer gip die varwe mir; Reie
Orchestra
Last played on
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
Richard Wagner
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Lohengrin: Act III (conclusion)
Last played on
Locus Iste
Anton Bruckner
Locus Iste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt71.jpglink
Locus Iste
Last played on
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
George Frideric Handel
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Zadok the priest, HWV 258
Orchestra
Last played on
Te Deum
Joseph Haydn
Te Deum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Te Deum
Last played on
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op.45
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op.45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op.45
Orchestra
Ensemble
Last played on
Odysseus, Op 41 (Final chorus)
Max Bruch
Odysseus, Op 41 (Final chorus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyrk.jpglink
Odysseus, Op 41 (Final chorus)
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist