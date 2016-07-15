Pharoah SandersBorn 13 October 1940
Pharoah Sanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-10-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b3a0912a-a62a-4388-9368-7cb21ed5caf9
Pharoah Sanders Biography (Wikipedia)
Pharoah Sanders (born Farrell Sanders, October 13, 1940) is an American jazz saxophonist.
Saxophonist Ornette Coleman once described him as "probably the best tenor player in the world". Emerging from John Coltrane's groups of the mid-1960s, Sanders is known for his overblowing, harmonic, and multiphonic techniques on the saxophone, as well as his use of "sheets of sound". Sanders is an important figure in the development of free jazz; Albert Ayler famously said: "Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pharoah Sanders Tracks
Sort by
Blow It Up
The Last Poets
Blow It Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow It Up
Last played on
Journey In Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Alice Coltrane
Journey In Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql98.jpglink
Journey In Satchidananda (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Last played on
Love Is Everywhere
Pharoah Sanders
Love Is Everywhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Everywhere
Last played on
Astral Travelling
Pharoah Sanders
Astral Travelling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Astral Travelling
Last played on
Stopover Bombay
Alice Coltrane
Stopover Bombay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql98.jpglink
Stopover Bombay
Last played on
The Creator has a Master Plan
Pharoah Sanders
The Creator has a Master Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Creator has a Master Plan
Last played on
Shiva-Loka
Alice Coltrane
Shiva-Loka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql98.jpglink
Shiva-Loka
Last played on
You've Gotta Have Freedom
Pharoah Sanders
You've Gotta Have Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Gotta Have Freedom
Last played on
Colors
Pharoah Sanders
Colors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colors
Last played on
Harvest Time
Pharoah Sanders
Harvest Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harvest Time
Last played on
Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah
Pharoah Sanders
Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah-Hum-Allah
Last played on
Elevation
Pharoah Sanders
Elevation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elevation
Last played on
Stopover Bombay (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Alice Coltrane
Stopover Bombay (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql98.jpglink
Stopover Bombay (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Last played on
Moon Child
Pharoah Sanders
Moon Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon Child
Last played on
Moniebah
Pharoah Sanders
Moniebah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moniebah
Last played on
Peace In Essaouira (For Sonny Sharrock) (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Mahmoud Guinia
Peace In Essaouira (For Sonny Sharrock) (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace In Essaouira (For Sonny Sharrock) (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Last played on
La Allah Dayim Moulenah (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Mahmoud Guinia
La Allah Dayim Moulenah (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Allah Dayim Moulenah (feat. Pharoah Sanders)
Last played on
Japan
Pharoah Sanders
Japan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Japan
Last played on
Thembi - Astral Travelling
Pharoah Sanders
Thembi - Astral Travelling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thembi - Astral Travelling
Last played on
Prince of Peace
Pharoah Sanders
Prince of Peace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prince of Peace
Last played on
The Creator Has A Master Plan
Pharoah Sanders
The Creator Has A Master Plan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Village of the Pharoahs, Part 2
Pharoah Sanders
Village of the Pharoahs, Part 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Village of the Pharoahs, Part 2
Last played on
Myth
Pharoah Sanders
Myth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Myth
Last played on
Greeting To Saud (Brother McCoy Tyner)
Pharoah Sanders
Greeting To Saud (Brother McCoy Tyner)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greeting To Saud (Brother McCoy Tyner)
Last played on
Memories of Lee Morgan
Pharoah Sanders
Memories of Lee Morgan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Memories of Lee Morgan
Last played on
Rejoice
Pharoah Sanders
Rejoice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rejoice
Last played on
Playlists featuring Pharoah Sanders
Latest Pharoah Sanders News
Pharoah Sanders Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist