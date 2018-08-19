Gwen Sebastian
Gwen Sebastian
Gwen Sebastian Biography (Wikipedia)
Gwen Noel Sebastian is an American country music singer-songwriter. Sebastian was signed to Lofton Creek Records in 2009 and released two singles for the label. In 2012, she was a contestant on the second season of The Voice.
Gwen Sebastian Tracks
Suitcase
That Could Be Us
Quicksand
Oh Cowboy
Cadillac
Christmas In July
Losers and Lashes
Cry To Jackson
Small Town Soul
When I'm Gone
Met Him In A Motel Room
Time To Go Home
