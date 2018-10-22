Duke GarwoodBorn 1969
Duke Garwood
1969
Duke Garwood Biography (Wikipedia)
Duke Garwood (born 1969) is a London-based, English multi-instrumentalist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Duke Garwood Tracks
Desert Song
Mark Lanegan
Last played on
Feast To Famine
Mark Lanegan
Last played on
With Animals (6 Music Session, 5 Oct 2018)
Mark Lanegan
Last played on
Feast To Famine (6 Music Session, 5 Oct 2018)
Mark Lanegan
Last played on
With Animals
Mark Lanegan
Last played on
Save Me
Mark Lanegan
Last played on
Blue
Duke Garwood
Last played on
Black Pudding
Duke Garwood
Last played on
Broken Dream (feat. Duke Garwood)
The Duke Spirit
Last played on
Sleep
Duke Garwood
Last played on
Sing To The Sky
Duke Garwood
Last played on
Hard Dreams
Duke Garwood
Last played on
