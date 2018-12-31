Amanda WilsonBorn 13 April 1980
Amanda Wilson
Amanda Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Amanda Wilson (born 13 April 1980) is a British singer. She is a member of house music act Freemasons. As part of the act she has scored two major UK hit singles, one of which went on to success in several European charts, and the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs. Wilson also scored another major UK and worldwide smash hit working with Avicii and Samuele Sartini on "Seek Bromance" in 2010.
Amanda Wilson Tracks
Love On My Mind
Freemasons
Seek Bromance (Dear David & Posse Version) (feat. Amanda Wilson)
Avicii
