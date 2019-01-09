Faze Action are a British band composed of brothers Simon and Robin Lee.

Over the years Faze Action blended house music with Western classical, pan-African, and Latin music. Its music is also heavily influenced by funk, disco, and jazz.

The Lee brothers grew up in Amersham, Buckinghamshire in the London commuter belt, and they were both interested in music from an early age. Robin went on to study music at Goldsmiths College in London.

The pair collaborated for the first time[citation needed] in 1995 to produce the Original Disco motion EP, which was supported by DJs such as François Kevorkian. Shortly afterwards Robin moved to Osaka, Japan, to work as an English teacher. Meanwhile, the success of the group’s debut EP won it a contract with Nuphonic Records. The pair then in 1996 produced a single called “In the Trees,” which won them increased exposure and is still probably its most famous track. In conjunction with a reissue of the track in the winter of 2007, a number of remixes were also released by Carl Craig, Jerome Sydenham, and Tiger Stripes.