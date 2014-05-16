MX-80 (also known as MX-80 Sound) is an American eclectic art-rock band founded in 1974 in Bloomington, Indiana by guitarist Bruce Anderson. Considered “one of the most out of step but prescient bands of its time," MX-80’s signature sound consisted of breakneck metallic guitar combined with atonal chord structure, cross-rhythmic percussion and dispassionate vocals. Notoriously difficult to categorize—the band has been labeled noise rock, post-punk, acid punk, and heavy-metal—MX-80’s sonic melange set the stage for bands such as Swans, Sonic Youth, Codeine, and Shellac.