MX-80Formed 1974
MX-80
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b39720fd-f489-47f7-8f58-bfe19798d386
MX-80 Biography (Wikipedia)
MX-80 (also known as MX-80 Sound) is an American eclectic art-rock band founded in 1974 in Bloomington, Indiana by guitarist Bruce Anderson. Considered “one of the most out of step but prescient bands of its time," MX-80’s signature sound consisted of breakneck metallic guitar combined with atonal chord structure, cross-rhythmic percussion and dispassionate vocals. Notoriously difficult to categorize—the band has been labeled noise rock, post-punk, acid punk, and heavy-metal—MX-80’s sonic melange set the stage for bands such as Swans, Sonic Youth, Codeine, and Shellac.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MX-80 Tracks
Sort by
Man on the move
MX-80
Man on the move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man on the move
Last played on
MX-80 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist