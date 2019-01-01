Fred WaringBandleader, radio/TV personality. Born 9 June 1900. Died 29 July 1984
Fred Waring
1900-06-09
Fred Waring Biography (Wikipedia)
Fredrick Malcolm Waring Sr. (June 9, 1900 – July 29, 1984) was a musician, bandleader, and radio and television personality, sometimes referred to as "America's Singing Master" and "The Man Who Taught America How to Sing". He was also a promoter, financial backer and eponym of the Waring Blendor, the first modern electric blender on the market.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Waring Tracks
Let's have another Cup of Coffee
Fred Waring
Let's have another Cup of Coffee
Dry Bones
Fred Waring
Dry Bones
Dry Bones
Last played on
Thank You for the Buggy Ride
Fred Waring
Thank You for the Buggy Ride
Thank You for the Buggy Ride
Last played on
Little white lies
Fred Waring
Little white lies
Little white lies
Last played on
