Yoko Shimomura (下村 陽子 Shimomura Yōko, born October 19, 1967) is a Japanese composer and pianist, primarily known for her work in video games. Shimomura has worked in the video game industry ever since graduating from the Osaka College of Music in 1988. From then until 1993, she worked for Capcom, where she composed wholly or in part the scores for 16 games, including Final Fight and Street Fighter II: The World Warrior.

From 1993 until 2002, Shimomura worked for Square, where she composed for a further eight games. While working for Square, she was best known for her work on the soundtrack for Kingdom Hearts, which was her last game for the company before leaving. Starting with Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga in 2003, she began working as an active freelancer, starting up a music production company called Midiplex. Despite going freelance, she has continued to work on projects for Square Enix, including all of the titles in the Kingdom Hearts series, as well as for other games such as The 3rd Birthday and Final Fantasy XV.