San2 and His Soul PatrolFormed 2000
San2 and His Soul Patrol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b38fd472-3e9e-444b-9159-717a92fcd51a
San2 and His Soul Patrol Tracks
Sort by
Gal Sunja
San2 and His Soul Patrol
Gal Sunja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fnmk.jpglink
Gal Sunja
Last played on
Nayo Lagda
San2
Nayo Lagda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tn3zx.jpglink
Nayo Lagda
Performer
Last played on
Nayo Lagda
San2 and His Soul Patrol
Nayo Lagda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nayo Lagda
Last played on
Past BBC Events
A Summer of Music: Leicester Mela
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8fbj5/acts/ah6hzc
Leicester
2013-08-26T20:17:52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01ftxp4.jpg
26
Aug
2013
A Summer of Music: Leicester Mela
Leicester
Back to artist