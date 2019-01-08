Amaal Mallik is an Indian music director, singer and lyricist in the Hindi film industry hailing from a musical family. He is the grandson of Sardar Malik; he is the son of Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik; brother of singer Armaan Malik and nephew of music composer and singer Anu Malik. Mallik started learning music at the age of 8 and took a liking towards the piano. He debuted in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, following it up with the song "Naina" from Khoobsurat.