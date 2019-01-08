Amaal MalikIndian Music Composer and Singer
Amaal Malik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0424ktj.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b38e4795-c296-419e-ad26-4ef318c4fe4a
Amaal Malik Biography (Wikipedia)
Amaal Mallik is an Indian music director, singer and lyricist in the Hindi film industry hailing from a musical family. He is the grandson of Sardar Malik; he is the son of Daboo Malik and Jyothi Malik; brother of singer Armaan Malik and nephew of music composer and singer Anu Malik. Mallik started learning music at the age of 8 and took a liking towards the piano. He debuted in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, following it up with the song "Naina" from Khoobsurat.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amaal Malik Tracks
The Goggle Song
Sonu Nigam
The Goggle Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05x58yx.jpglink
The Goggle Song
Last played on
Gulabi 2.0
Amaal Malik
Gulabi 2.0
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0424lf3.jpglink
Gulabi 2.0
Last played on
Soch Na Sake
Amaal Malik
Soch Na Sake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0424lf3.jpglink
Soch Na Sake
Last played on
