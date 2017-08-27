Amanda DivaBorn 1 July 1981
Amanda Seales (born July 1, 1981), formerly known by her stage name Amanda Diva, is an American comedian, actress, disc jockey (DJ), recording artist and radio personality. Aside from her solo career, she was also a touring member of the musical group Floetry.
