Pete Morton
Pete Morton Biography (Wikipedia)
Pete Morton (born 30 July 1964) is a folk singer-songwriter who lives in London, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pete Morton Tracks
Modovian Tune
Emily Sanders, Chris Parkinson & Pete Morton
Modovian Tune
Modovian Tune
Last played on
The King
Emily Sanders, Chris Parkinson & Pete Morton
The King
The King
Last played on
The Herefordshire Pilgrim
Pete Morton
The Herefordshire Pilgrim
The Herefordshire Pilgrim
Last played on
Ghost Of A Sailor
Pete Morton
Ghost Of A Sailor
Ghost Of A Sailor
Last played on
Related To Me
Pete Morton
Related To Me
Related To Me
Last played on
The Cuckoo
Pete Morton
The Cuckoo
The Cuckoo
Last played on
Another Train
Pete Morton
Another Train
Another Train
Last played on
One Hundred Years Ago
Pete Morton
One Hundred Years Ago
One Hundred Years Ago
Last played on
In the bleak midwinter
Pete Morton
In the bleak midwinter
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
The Wexford Carol
Pete Morton
The Wexford Carol
The Wexford Carol
Last played on
The Beggar
Pete Morton
The Beggar
The Beggar
Last played on
Shepherds Song
Pete Morton
Shepherds Song
Shepherds Song
Last played on
7 Billion Eccentrics
Pete Morton
7 Billion Eccentrics
7 Billion Eccentrics
Last played on
The Lincolnshire Poacher
Pete Morton
The Lincolnshire Poacher
The Lincolnshire Poacher
Last played on
The Sock on the Line
Pete Morton
The Sock on the Line
The Sock on the Line
Last played on
Pete Moreton With Full House
Pete Morton
Pete Moreton With Full House
Pete Moreton With Full House
Last played on
Battle of Trafalgar
Pete Morton and Full House
Battle of Trafalgar
Battle of Trafalgar
Performer
Related to Me
Pete Morton and Full House
Related to Me
Related to Me
Performer
Another Train
Pete Morton and Full House
Another Train
Another Train
Performer
THE LAND OF TIME
Pete Morton
THE LAND OF TIME
THE LAND OF TIME
Last played on
Rambling Through Old England
Pete Morton
Rambling Through Old England
Rambling Through Old England
Last played on
Farmer’s Boy Frap
Pete Morton
Farmer’s Boy Frap
Farmer’s Boy Frap
Last played on
The Love Of You
Pete Morton
The Love Of You
The Love Of You
Last played on
The Journeyman
Pete Morton
The Journeyman
The Journeyman
Last played on
Farmer's Boy
Pete Morton
Farmer's Boy
Farmer's Boy
Last played on
Related To Me
Pete Morton
Related To Me
Related To Me
Last played on
