Lula ReedBorn 21 March 1921. Died 21 June 2008
Lula Reed
1921-03-21
Lula Reed Biography (Wikipedia)
Lula Reed (born Lula Marietta McClelland, March 21, 1926 – June 21, 2008) was an American rhythm and blues and gospel singer who recorded in the 1950s and 1960s. She had two R&B hits in 1952 as vocalist with pianist and bandleader Sonny Thompson, and later recorded with guitarist Freddy King. She was occasionally credited as Lulu Reed.
Lula Reed Tracks
Baby Baby Your Love
I Know
I Know
Puddentane
Puddentane
Your Love Keeps A Working
Your Love Keeps A Working
What Makes You So Cold?
What Makes You So Cold?
I Know What You're Doing
Sick And Tired
Sick And Tired
