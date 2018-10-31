Zombie ZombieFormed 2006
Zombie Zombie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b37e1d6f-5c7c-451f-a94a-a4e10da6986a
Zombie Zombie Biography (Wikipedia)
Zombie Zombie are a French electropop duo. Their work includes re-interpretations of the music of John Carpenter and Sun Ra. Their performances include classic electronic instruments such as the Therimin.
Zombie Zombie performed a live soundtrack to Battleship Potemkin open air on the back of a tug boat in the Jersey Harbour as part of the Branchage Film Festival in September 2010.
Zombie Zombie Tracks
Alternative Halloween Main Theme
Zombie Zombie
Zombie Zombie
Alternative Halloween Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alternative Halloween Main Theme
Last played on
Acera
Zombie Zombie
Acera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acera
Last played on
Looose
Zombie Zombie
Looose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looose
Last played on
Hippocampe
Zombie Zombie
Hippocampe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hippocampe
Last played on
Ils Existent
Zombie Zombie
Ils Existent
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ils Existent
Last played on
Hippocampe (Wolf Mueller Remix)
Zombie Zombie
Zombie Zombie
Hippocampe (Wolf Mueller Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hippocampe (Wolf Mueller Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Hippocampe (Edit version)
Zombie Zombie
Hippocampe (Edit version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hippocampe (Edit version)
Last played on
Foret Vierge
Zombie Zombie
Foret Vierge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Foret Vierge
Last played on
Illuminations (Discodeine Remix)
Zombie Zombie
Zombie Zombie
Illuminations (Discodeine Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Illuminations (Discodeine Remix)
Last played on
Halloween Main Theme
Zombie Zombie
Halloween Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halloween Main Theme
Last played on
Complainte Pour Marcienne
Zombie Zombie
Complainte Pour Marcienne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Complainte Pour Marcienne
Last played on
Halloween Main Theme
Zombie Zombie
Halloween Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halloween Main Theme
Last played on
The Thing Main Theme
Zombie Zombie
The Thing Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thing Main Theme
Last played on
Rocket N°9 (Gesaffelstein Rmx)
Zombie Zombie
Zombie Zombie
Rocket N°9 (Gesaffelstein Rmx)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocket N°9 (Gesaffelstein Rmx)
Last played on
Rocket #9
Zombie Zombie
Rocket #9
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rocket #9
Last played on
The Thing
Zombie Zombie
The Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Thing
Last played on
A Land For Renegades
Zombie Zombie
A Land For Renegades
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Land For Renegades
Last played on
whats happening in the city ?
Zombie Zombie
Zombie Zombie
whats happening in the city ?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
whats happening in the city ?
Driving This Road Until Death Sets You Free
Zombie Zombie
Zombie Zombie
Driving This Road Until Death Sets You Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driving This Road Until Death Sets You Free
Psychic Harmonia 2
Zombie Zombie
Psychic Harmonia 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psychic Harmonia 2
