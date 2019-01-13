Caroline Shaw
1982
Caroline Shaw Biography (Wikipedia)
Caroline Adelaide Shaw (born 1982) is an American violinist, singer, and composer. She was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2013 for her a cappella piece Partita for 8 Voices.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caroline Shaw Performances & Interviews
Caroline Shaw: Second & Third Essays: Echo and Ruby - Extract (PCM 1)
Echo and Ruby are the second and third essays Shaw has written for the Calidore Quartet
Caroline Shaw: Second & Third Essays: Echo and Ruby - Extract (PCM 1)
'A synthesis of the old and the new'
Lucie Skeaping with composers Matthew Kaner and Caroline Shaw, and performer Liam Byrne.
'A synthesis of the old and the new'
Caroline Shaw Tracks
Dolce Cantavi
Caroline Shaw
Dolce Cantavi
Dolce Cantavi
Partita for 8 Voices 1. Allemande
Caroline Shaw
Partita for 8 Voices 1. Allemande
Partita for 8 Voices 1. Allemande
Partita for Eight Voices (1st mvt: Allemande)
Caroline Shaw
Partita for Eight Voices (1st mvt: Allemande)
Partita for Eight Voices (1st mvt: Allemande)
Tierkreis, Leo
Karlheinz Stockhausen
Tierkreis, Leo
Tierkreis, Leo
Entr'acte for String Orchestra
Caroline Shaw
Entr'acte for String Orchestra
Entr'acte for String Orchestra
Say You Will [Alternate Version]
Kanye West
Say You Will [Alternate Version]
Say You Will [Alternate Version]
Third Essay: Ruby
Caroline Shaw
Third Essay: Ruby
Third Essay: Ruby
Second Essay: Echo
Caroline Shaw
Second Essay: Echo
Second Essay: Echo
First Essay: Nimrod
Caroline Shaw
First Essay: Nimrod
First Essay: Nimrod
Really Craft When You
Caroline Shaw
Really Craft When You
Really Craft When You
Partita For 8 Singers No. 2. Sarabande + Roomfull of Teeth
Caroline Shaw
Partita For 8 Singers No. 2. Sarabande + Roomfull of Teeth
Partita For 8 Singers No. 2. Sarabande + Roomfull of Teeth
First essay: Nimrod for string quartet
Caroline Shaw
First essay: Nimrod for string quartet
First essay: Nimrod for string quartet
Entr'acte
Caroline Shaw
Entr'acte
Entr'acte
Allemande [Partita for 8 Singers]
Caroline Shaw
Allemande [Partita for 8 Singers]
Allemande [Partita for 8 Singers]
Partita for 8 voices: Sarabande
Caroline Shaw
Partita for 8 voices: Sarabande
Partita for 8 voices: Sarabande
Cant voi l'aube
Caroline Shaw
Cant voi l'aube
Cant voi l'aube
Partita for 8 Voices, No. 4. Passacaglia
Caroline Shaw
Partita for 8 Voices, No. 4. Passacaglia
Partita for 8 Voices, No. 4. Passacaglia
Dolce cantavi
Caroline Shaw
Dolce cantavi
Dolce cantavi
Partita (Sarabande)
Caroline Shaw
Partita (Sarabande)
Partita (Sarabande)
Wolves
Kanye West
Wolves
Wolves
Pt. 2 (feat. Desiigner & Caroline Shaw)
Kanye West
Pt. 2 (feat. Desiigner & Caroline Shaw)
Pt. 2 (feat. Desiigner & Caroline Shaw)
Partita For 8 Singers No. 2 Sarabande
Caroline Shaw
Partita For 8 Singers No. 2 Sarabande
Dolce cantavi (excerpt)
Caroline Shaw
Dolce cantavi (excerpt)
Dolce cantavi (excerpt)
Partita for 8 Voices - 3. Courante
Caroline Shaw
Partita for 8 Voices - 3. Courante
Partita for 8 Voices - 3. Courante
Say You Will
Kanye West
Say You Will
Say You Will
Passacaglia
Caroline Shaw
Passacaglia
Passacaglia
