Johann Christian SchieferdeckerGerman Baroque composer. Born 10 November 1679. Died 5 April 1732
Johann Christian Schieferdecker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1679-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b37683b0-dab0-4d57-95b0-e0c96518315d
Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Christian Schieferdecker (or Schiefferdecker; 1679 – 1732) was a German Baroque composer.
Schieferdecker was born in Teuchern. He became harpsichord-player at the Hamburg Opera, then succeeded Dietrich Buxtehude as organist of the Marienkirche in Lübeck. He died in Lübeck.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Concerts musicaux for orchestra
Johann Christian Schieferdecker
Concerts musicaux for orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerts musicaux for orchestra
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist