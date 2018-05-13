Marco Minnemann (born 24 December 1970) is a German drummer, composer and multi-instrumentalist. He lives in San Diego, California.

Marco Minnemann has published a number of solo CDs. On most of them he performs all instruments and vocals. He is known for developing a very advanced drum technique called interdependence allowing him to play various patterns with each of his feet or hands, and has published several instructional books describing this concept.

Minnemann provided additional guest voices in the Titmouse-animated series Metalocalypse on Adult Swim.

In 2011, he was the runner-up in a series of auditions for Dream Theater after Mike Portnoy left the band in 2010.

Marco also performs with several other groups. He was a member of the German Crossover band Freaky Fukin Weirdoz from 1992–98, with whom he recorded 4 albums, and from 1998-99 he was a member of the German Rock band H-Blockx and recorded the album "Fly Eyes" with them. Since 2011 he has been a member of Steven Wilson's studio band and, on occasion, his touring band as well. He is a member of the rock group The Aristocrats and has performed with Joe Satriani since 2013. Currently he is also the drummer for The Mute Gods, which is a project of Nick Beggs (Kajagoogoo, Steven Wilson Band) and appears on their album "Do Nothing Till You Hear from Me".