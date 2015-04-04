John PowerOf The La’s and Cast. Born 14 September 1967
John Power
1967-09-14
John Power Biography (Wikipedia)
John Timothy Power (born 14 September 1967) is an English singer, songwriter and rhythm guitarist, best known as the frontman of Cast. He was previously the bassist and backing vocalist for the La's from 1986 to 1991. Following the dissolution of Cast in 2001, Power embarked on a solo career. In 2005, he briefly reunited with the La's, who split up again without releasing new material. Cast reformed in 2010, releasing the album Troubled Times in March 2012, followed by Kicking Up the Dust in April 2017. Power was born in Allerton, Liverpool.
John Power Tracks
Yeah Yeah
John Power
Yeah Yeah
Yeah Yeah
Finetime
John Power
Finetime
Finetime
