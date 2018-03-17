Paul HegartyNoise
Paul Hegarty is an author, musician, and lecturer in aesthetics at University College Cork.
He has written books on history of Noise Music, published in 2007.
He performs in the noise band Safe and is involved in running the experimental music record label dotdotdotmusic.
