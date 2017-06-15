Pipedown was a hardcore punk band from Northern California with radical leftist lyrics. Starting in Grass Valley, California in 1997, their lyrics are often reminiscent of eco-anarchism, especially since they recommended readings such as The Unabomber Manifesto: Industrial Society and its Future (Theodore Kaczynski) and Deep Ecology for the 21st Century (George Sessions) on their first album Enemies of Progress. In 2003, Pipedown released Mental Weaponry, again on A-F Records. Over the course of this group's lifetime, Pipedown took part in over five full U.S. tours and two European tours spanning 8 countries; sharing stages with the bands: Anti-Flag, Thrice, The Bouncing Souls, Darkest Hour, The Lawrence Arms, Tsunami Bomb, etc. On July 13, 2005 A-F Records announced Pipedown's breakup. Currently, some of the members can be found playing in various bands, such as Ean Elliot Clevenger in Creux Lies and James K. in ÆQUOREA.