Cuba Cuba are a Welsh pop-rock band from Cardiff, South Wales, formed in 2007.

They are currently signed to Walnut Tree Records and are part of the Escape Artist Management roster along with fellow Welsh band Tiger Please. Critics have often compared their sound to the likes of Bloc Party, Friendly Fires, The Killers, Minus The Bear and Phoenix.

They have enjoyed spot plays from BBC Radio 1 DJs Huw Stevens, Jen Long, Ally Mccrae and Bethan Elfyn as well as recording two Radio 1 Introducing live sessions in 2009 and 2011. The band have also enjoyed airtime on BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 6, BBC Radio Wales, XFM, Nation Radio and many more outside of the UK. Tracks from their debut album have also been used on television programmes for the BBC, ITV, ESPN, S4C,WRU TV and CCFC TV. They have played support slots for such acts as Alice Cooper, Elton John, Lionel Richie, The Jackson 4, Friendly Fires, The Airborne Toxic Event, Joy Formidable, Funeral For A Friend, Lights, Funeral Party as well as playing prestigious festivals such as Reading and Leeds 2011, Swn 2011, Surfstock 2009 and In The City 2009.